Bettejean Cunningham, 85, of Tyler, Texas, passed away peacefully at home after a long fight on February 18, 2020. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania on July 24, 1934 to Floyd and Jean (Firmstone) Daniels.

The loves of her life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by daughters, Jodi Swann and Paula Benish; son, Russell Cunningham; grandchildren, Megan Buskey, Kristen (Swann) and Alex Shepherd, Christopher, Katie and Shane Cunnigham and Angela (Benish) and Rusty Caton; great-grandchildren Jerek ("Little Man") Scoggins, Lydia ("Sweet Princess") Shepherd, and Mallory Caton. There will be no services.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2020
