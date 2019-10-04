Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Bessie Goss Mumphrey of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2019 2:00 pm at Ernest S. Sterling Memorial Chapel in the Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Home. Brother Craig Davis will act as eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.Bessie Eunice Goss Mumphrey was born in Smith County on October 18, 1920 to Benjamin Goss and Lola Stokes Goss. Mrs. Mumphrey transitioned on Saturday, September 28, 2019.She was a graduate of Emmett Scott High School and worked at Mattie E. Jones school as a cook until she retired.Mrs. Mumphrey was a longtime member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Maso Mumphrey, two sons, daughter-in-law, two grandsons, three sisters and a brother.She leaves to cherish her memories, son Troy S. Mumphrey and daughter Denise Mumphrey. One brother, Bennie Goss, Sr.; two grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 12 noon -8:00 PM. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 4, 2019

