Service Information

Blair- Stubbs Funeral Home- Mexia
605 S. Mckinney
Mexia , TX 76667
(254)-562-2131

Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blair- Stubbs Funeral Home- Mexia
605 S. Mckinney
Mexia , TX 76667

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Blair- Stubbs Funeral Home- Mexia
605 S. Mckinney
Mexia , TX 76667

Obituary

Bessie Duncan Robinson, of Chandler, passed away July 6, 2019 in Tyler, Texas at the age of 83. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Blair-Stubbs Funeral Home in Mexia, Texas with RevChris Rowe officiating. Interment will follow in the Mexia Cemetery. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home



Bessie Ann was born April 25, 1936 in Sinclair City, Texas to Clinton Daniel and Joyce Ann Wilbourn Duncan. She was a graduate of Mexia High School, Class of 1954, where she was a twirler and drum major. Continuing her education, she entered Navarro Jr. College and earned an Associate Degree in Business. Bessie married her high school sweetheart, Robert Joseph Robinson, on July 15, 1955 at the First United Methodist Church in Mexia. In addition to her most important job as wife and mother, she was a Marketing Accountant for Brookshire's Grocery Company in Tyler for 22 years, prior to retirement.



Bessie's family was her life, she enjoyed nothing more than having her family gather at their home for special occasions or simply any occasion. She was affectionately known to her grandchildren as both "Nana" and "Mamaw" and, to others, as Aunt Bess. She and Robert enjoyed traveling, especially, to see old Plantation homes and to cliff dwellings in West Texas and Utah. Bessie loved to read her Bible and was also known to be an avid Fox News fan.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Billy Duncan.



Bessie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Robinson of Chandler; children, Danny Michael and wife, Lisa of Sapulpa, Ok, Dr. Randall Keith and wife, Rene' of Pearland and Sandra Hardiman and husband, Danny of Tyler; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, Jerry Duncan and wife, Dodi of Irving; and several nieces and nephews.



Please visit

