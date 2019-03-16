Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha L. Benson. View Sign

Services for Bertha L. Benson, 94, Tyler, will be held Sunday, March 17th at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church with the Rev. Richard Luna officiating. Visitation will be in the Welcome Center at the church from 1:00 - 2:00.



Burial will be at Tyler Memorial Park under the direction of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home.



Mrs. Benson passed away March 14, at Hospice Home Place. She was born January 4, 1925, in Henderson, Nebraska to the late Henry Ediger and Anna Penner Ediger. She met handsome Marvin Benson at an Ice Cream Parlor in Geneva, Nebraska. They were married in Sweetwater, Texas and were sweethearts for 57 years until his passing. She was a "Rosie the Riveter" during the war.



She joined Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church in 1955 and served as it's treasurer for 20 years. She also taught Sunday school and served on other committees. She worked at CTT Credit Union and volunteered as Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader.



She loved her hats and didn't feel like she was dressed up for church unless she had one on. During other outings she was known for her fancy baseball hats.



She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Cecelia) of Spring, Dan (Lyn) of Tyler, Paula (Larry) Petrash of Wichita Falls and Bob (Mollie) of Longview. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren and numerous Great and Great-Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mabel and Marie and one grandson, Gene.



Pallbearers will be grandsons Casey Benson, Brent Benson, Chad Benson, Dustin Petrash, Shane Gower and Chanse Gower.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church, 417 CR 1143, Tyler 75704 or Hospice of East Texas, 412 University Blvd., Tyler 75701.



Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum

