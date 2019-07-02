Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Udale (Greer) Cook. View Sign Service Information Chandler Memorial Funeral Home - Chandler 205 South Broad Street PO Box 895 Chandler , TX 75758 (903)-849-6145 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Chandler Memorial Funeral Home - Chandler 205 South Broad Street PO Box 895 Chandler , TX 75758 View Map Graveside service 3:30 PM Rock Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Bernice Udale Greer Cook, 92 of Chandler are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Rock Hill Cemetery with Ted Aguilar officiating. Visitation will be at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home from 2:00 to 3:00 Wednesday prior to the graveside service.



Bernice left us on June 30, 2019 at the age of 92 years old.



She was born on August 28, 1926 on the Greer homestead outside Chandler. She graduated from Chandler and Brownsboro schools as well as cosmetology school in Tyler.



She was the only child of John Alvin and Oma Thedford Greer, parents who departed before her. She also lost other family members along the way: Her grandmother Blanche Thedford; the father of her two daughters James Rudolph Cook; and grandsons Teddy and Jon-Paul Aguilar.



Left behind to miss her are daughters Patsy Jean Cook of Chandler and Brenda Cook Cialone of Houston, son in law Joseph Cialone II, and grandsons Joseph III and John Cialone and John's wife Danica.



She lived most of her life in Harlingen TX. She owned and operated beauty shops and enjoyed a long and successful 60-year career as a hair dresser, a profession she loved. She had many, many dear customers over the years who became her dear friends. She worked until she was 86 years old.



She was an active and committed volunteer for the Confederate Air Force while it was headquartered in Harlingen and was rewarded with the honorary rank of colonel.



Bernice had a beautiful spirit and smile, and she was always known as having a very kind-hearted soul. She was a caring and devoted mother, grandmother and daughter.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rock Hill Cemetery, 10276 CR 3405, Brownsboro, TX 75756 or RGV Wing, PO Box 8190, Brownsville, TX 78526.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.



