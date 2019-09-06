Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Bernice Cooper, age 97 of Lindale, Texas, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Lindale with Dr. Tom Buck officiating. Interment will follow at the Lindale City Cemetery. Bernice passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 in Jacksonville, Texas. She was born January 17, 1922 in Troup, Texas to the late Jeremiah and Ella (Birdsong) Spier. Bernice was a lifelong resident of Lindale where she was a member of the First Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and later worked at Lindale ISD in the cafeteria. Bernice enjoyed sewing, gardening, and cooking. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Leonard Cooper; son, Ray Cooper; daughter, Elaine Elliott; brother, Vernon Spier; and sisters, Johnnie Ruth Brown and Jerry Hill. Bernice is survived by daughters, Norma Ann Hawk and husband, John of Jacksonville and Marsha Kay Irby and husband, Buddy of Dallas; sister, Sandra Hearon of Whitehouse; grandchildren, Cecilia Hamilton, Wendy Gant, Darren Elliot, Hunter Hauk, Jenny Bruno, Misty Lyon, Josh Irby, and Ethan Irby; numerous great, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Hearon, Stewart Hill, Josh Irby, Gary Spier, Hunter Hauk, and Wayne Lyon. Family will receive friends Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.



