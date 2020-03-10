Service Information REEDER-DAVIS FUNERAL HOMES - HUGHES SPRINGS 1213 Hanes Blvd. South Hughes Springs , TX 75656 (903)-639-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Bennie Lou Turman Rhyne passed away at age 93 on March 7, 2020 after a short illness. She was a resident of Arabella Assisted Living in Longview for the past year, after living over sixty years in Hughes Springs and Linden. She was born in Weatherford, Texas on February 11, 1927 to Ima Dingler Turman and Ben F. Turman and grew up in Noonday, outside of Tyler. Bennie graduated from John Tyler High School and then from Tyler Commercial College in 1949. Bennie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Ima Jean; sister, Ima Jean, two brothers, Louie and Donald Turman; and granddaughter, Cassie.



Bennie and David Glenn Rhyne were married in 1956. They had three daughters, Sally Rhyne Driggers of Hughes Springs, Glenda Lou Wallace of Longview, and Ima Jean Rhyne.



She is survived by daughters, Sally and Glenda; granddaughters, Misti Wallace Scaggs (James) and Jamie Wallace Cody (Andy); great-grandchildren, Tyler, Madalyn, Lillian, and Wyatt Scaggs and Lena Cody; and great great-grandson, Cooper Scaggs. She is also survived by a sister, Peggy Turman Flihan; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hughes Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Linden Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs.



