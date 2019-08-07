Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Funeral service 11:00 AM Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Beneva Hall, of Tyler are scheduled for Wednesday, August 7, 2019 11:00 AM at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel with Pastor Terrance Brookins officiating. Interment will be held in Hall Cemetery, Garrison, Texas under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Beneva hall was born May 24, 1934 in Waskom, Texas to Rev. Luck Hall, Sr. and Lillian Ann Starling Hall.



She attended Jackson Public School in Tyler. She united with New Zion Baptist Church #2 where she served as a usher and member of the choir. she was a retired employee of Trane Company. she loved fishing, canning, sewing and garage sales.



She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons; Ezekiel and Billy Don Hall; 4 brothers and 3 sisters.



She leaves to mourn her passing daughter Shirley Hall Kennedy and son Ray Hall, Sr. One sister Talta Hall Seward. 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services for Beneva Hall, of Tyler are scheduled for Wednesday, August 7, 2019 11:00 AM at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel with Pastor Terrance Brookins officiating. Interment will be held in Hall Cemetery, Garrison, Texas under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.Beneva hall was born May 24, 1934 in Waskom, Texas to Rev. Luck Hall, Sr. and Lillian Ann Starling Hall.She attended Jackson Public School in Tyler. She united with New Zion Baptist Church #2 where she served as a usher and member of the choir. she was a retired employee of Trane Company. she loved fishing, canning, sewing and garage sales.She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons; Ezekiel and Billy Don Hall; 4 brothers and 3 sisters.She leaves to mourn her passing daughter Shirley Hall Kennedy and son Ray Hall, Sr. One sister Talta Hall Seward. 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 7, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close