Ben Lowery went home to Jesus on July 3rd. He was born in Galena Park, Texas on August 14th, 1946 to Clara Courtney Lowery and Henry L. Lowery. Ben attended church with his family and put his faith in Jesus as a child and never wavered. He attended school in Galena Park, graduating to go on to Sam Houston State College. Ben was on the Dean's List and was not to be drafted into the military, but he left to join the U.S. Air Force. He spent the next four years serving his country. I share this to stress the kind of man he was: honest, kind, loyal and loved by everyone who had the blessing of knowing him. He had a love of music from the time he was a child, inheriting his vocal talent from his mother. He formed the first Texas Express Band in Houston in 1978. At this time he met and married, Joanne Smith Lowery. Ben was a wonderful husband and father to his five children, four of which he chose when he married Joanne. After moving to East Texas, Ben worked in sales for 25 years, retiring in 2007. In 2008, he renewed his interest in performing and formed Texas Express Band with Wesley Hendrix, Edward Loftus and Ronny Ricks. These were some of the best times and best friends of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Joanne, his children, Donielle Smith Hampton (Michael), Bruce Smith (Felicia), Todd Smith (Deborah), Scott Smith (Leigh) and Matthew Lowery (Carrie Ann). His seven grandchildren, Reed, Ryan and Julianne Hampton, Brady and Brooke Smith, Jakob Smith, Evelyn Lowery and Great Granddaughter Elana Smith, his sister Barbara Mize and his precious Aunt Velma Warner, niece Beverly Philips, nephew Brett Richardson, four great nephews and Brother-in-law William J. Smith (Aileen).
The pallbearers are dear friends, Dr. Dwayne Collins, Charles McCreary, Vernon Stanley, Curtis Nipp, John Thompson and Lynn Guthrie. Honorary pallbearers are William J. Smith, John Green, Jim Tom Johnson, Keith Pearson, Frank Wilbur and Bill Clark.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler. Memorial Service will be Wednesday, July 10th, at 2:00 p.m., also at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler.
Those preferring to donate to a charity in his name, may do so at Samaritan's Purse or the .
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 9, 2019