Funeral services for Ben F. Weaver, age 86 of New Harmony, TX, are scheduled for 10 a.m. Thurs, Aug 29, 2019 at New Harmony Baptist Church with Bro. Brady Weaver and Bro. Russ Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at the New Harmony Cemetery. On Sat, Aug 24, 2019 Heaven gained a soldier and we lost a true "Hero". Ben F. Weaver passed away peacefully at his home in New Harmony. He was born May 5, 1933 in Tyler, TX to the late Lawton and Attie (Jones) Weaver. Ben was a lifelong resident of the New Harmony area. He was an active member of New Harmony Baptist Church, where he became a Deacon (1986) and served his church and community. Ben graduated from Tyler High School in 1951 and earned his Associates Degree from Tyler Junior College in 1974 with Magna Cum Laude distinction. Ben was a Korean War veteran where he proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from the City of Tyler after serving as Sergeant for the Tyler Police Department in the detective division and juvenile corrections officer. Ben was the first Court Administrator for the City of Tyler. Ben enjoyed working with his hands, snow skiing, having lengthy conversations with people, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and grandchildren. Above all else, Ben loved Christ with all of his heart, and he passed on the values of his life to his family. He is preceded in death by sisters, Jean Weaver and Lawtie Adams and his twin brother, Glen Weaver. Ben is survived by his wife of 54 years, Glenda Cannon Weaver of New Harmony; daughter, Kristi Bennett of New Harmony; grandchildren, his pride and joy, Kyle and Konner Bennett of New Harmony; brother, Wallace Weaver of Friday Harbor, WA; numerous nieces, nephews, and loving extended family. Pallbearers will include, Kyle Bennett, Konner Bennett, Brad Humphries, Chad Humphries, Daren Hanson, Alan Jackson, and Adam Jackson. Deacons of New Harmony Baptist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, TX. If desired memorials may be made to the New Harmony Baptist Church building fund, or Hospice of East Texas.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 28, 2019