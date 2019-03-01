Funeral services for Ms. Belinda Joyce Johnson Rogers, 68, Dallas, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Rufus Pollard as eulogist.
Burial will be in High Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Ms. Rogers died February 20, 2019. She was born April 14, 1950 in Tyler, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 sister and 1 brother. Survivors include 1 daughter, Timika (Demerick) Hughes; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
