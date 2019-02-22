Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Taylor. View Sign

Funeral services for Annie Beatrice Taylor, 80, of Chandler, Texas are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton.



Beatrice passed away on February 19, 2019 at her home in Chandler, TX.



She was born April 23, 1938 in Garden Valley, TX to Robert Hilton Stokes and Edna Moore.



She grew up in Lindale before marrying Delton Taylor in 1954 and moving to Chandler. Beatrice, also known as "Aunt Bea", enjoyed cooking family meals and sewing. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church and was involved in Women's Missionary Union.



She is survived by her Daughters: Audrey & Mark Cason; Delene & David Tompkins; Elaine & Jimmie Shepard; Grandchildren: Megan McGuane, Misty Shepard and Justin Shepard; Sister, Martha Hill; and Brother, Robert Stokes.



Beatrice is preceded in death by her Parents, Robert & Edna Stokes; Husband, Delton Taylor; and Sisters, Dovie Green and Rachel Harrison.



Interment will be at Red Hill Cemetery in Murchison.



Family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

