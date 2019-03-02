Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Memorial Services for Beatrice "Lorene" Conaway, age 95, of Tyler are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Pastor Pike Wisner of First Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.



She passed away on February 26, 2019 in Tyler.



Lorene Conaway was born on June 18, 1923 in Hawkins, Texas to the late William and Annie Mae West. She married James T. Conaway in September 1949 and they were married until his death in 1978. She organized moving with her family to many different locations during his 20-year Air Force career. Upon retirement, they returned to Tyler, Texas to be near family. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Tyler. She was a volunteer at East Texas Medical Center for 25 years. She was a member of the East Texas Genealogical Society and devoted many hours to researching cemeteries in the East Texas area.



She is survived by three daughters: Karen Denton of Austin, Kathryn Bishop of Longmont, Colorado and Karma Conaway of Tyler. She is also survived by three grandsons: Justin and Forrest Bishop of Colorado, Mike Denton of Australia; and three great-grandchildren of Perth, W. Australia.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Conaway, her son, Kenneth P. Conaway, her infant daughter, three brothers and three sisters.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Lloyd James Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .



