Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Send Flowers Obituary

Homegoing celebration for the life of Beatrice Elaine Scott Browning, 100, of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2019 11:00 am at College Hill Baptist Church with Rev Rodney Curry officiating and Pastor Cleve Forward, Jr. eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Beatrice Scott was born to Charlie Scott and Mollie Brooks Scott on May 20, 1919 in Frankston, Texas. She was a member of College Hill Baptist Church for over 60 years.



Beatrice married Stephen Browning, Sr. and to this union 7 children were born.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister and three brothers.



She leaves as survivors children: Donell Browning, Bernis Lee Browning, Ova Browning Forward, Stephen Browning, Jr., LaWanda Browning, Lindsey Browning and Larry Wayne Browning. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 12-8:00 pm.

