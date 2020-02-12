Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Baron Lynn Turner passed away at the age of 46 on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in The Woodlands, Texas. Baron was born in Tyler, Texas on February 10, 1973 to Cheryl Beam and Lynn Turner.



Baron is survived by his mother Cheryl Beam, his father Lynn and wife Gwen Turner; his sons, Parker Bryant Turner (22), Peyton Abel Turner (19) and Patterson Jack Turner (16); his sister, Kelly Payne and brother in law, Michael Payne and his nieces, Madisyn and Kinsey Payne.



Baron worked for the railroad for many years and loved traveling and sharing stories about all the places he had been and sites he'd seen. He was an avid fan of both the Dallas Cowboys and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, as well as the Houston Astros.



For those who knew him well remember Baron had the most infectious laugh and could make anyone feel like a comedian. He cared deeply for his family and will be missed more than words can say.



Services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Flint Community Church (formerly Flint Church of the Nazarene - 11019 County Rd 174 Bullard, TX 75757) beginning with visitation at 11:30AM followed by the funeral services at 1:00 PM, under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler. Burial will be immediately following the funeral at Flint Cemetery. To view online, please go to



