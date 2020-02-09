Send Flowers Obituary





A graveside service will be held for Barbara Stewart at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Fairway Garden of Memories with Chris Witt officiating.



Barbara Walter Stewart was born February 22, 1938 in Dickenson, N.D. She had been a resident of Van for 48 years. She worked as a food service manager before retirement at Sky Ranch, where she was know as "Mom" to all.



Barbara passed away at the age of 81 on February 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Walter and Anna Hutmacher Walter, and grandson, Joshua Todd Stewart.



Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Johnny Clyde Stewart of Van; two children, Lee Ann Stewart and Bill Stewart (Michelle); siblings, Leo Walter, Ralph Walter, Rose Marie Andreas, Monica Hushka, Maryann Martin, and Hildegard Rothe; grandchildren, Justin Stewart, Joseph Stewart (Taylor), Heghan Upton (Thomas), John Stewart, Hannah Stewart, and Jacob Stewart; great-grandchildren, Jaxton Stewart, Rylie Stewart, Jeb Upton, and Aly Upton.



Barbara StewartA graveside service will be held for Barbara Stewart at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Fairway Garden of Memories with Chris Witt officiating.Barbara Walter Stewart was born February 22, 1938 in Dickenson, N.D. She had been a resident of Van for 48 years. She worked as a food service manager before retirement at Sky Ranch, where she was know as "Mom" to all.Barbara passed away at the age of 81 on February 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Walter and Anna Hutmacher Walter, and grandson, Joshua Todd Stewart.Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Johnny Clyde Stewart of Van; two children, Lee Ann Stewart and Bill Stewart (Michelle); siblings, Leo Walter, Ralph Walter, Rose Marie Andreas, Monica Hushka, Maryann Martin, and Hildegard Rothe; grandchildren, Justin Stewart, Joseph Stewart (Taylor), Heghan Upton (Thomas), John Stewart, Hannah Stewart, and Jacob Stewart; great-grandchildren, Jaxton Stewart, Rylie Stewart, Jeb Upton, and Aly Upton. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close