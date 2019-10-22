Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Barbara Ree Short, 84, of Lubbock formerly of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Huffman officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home.



Burial will follow at Cathedral In The Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.



Barbara passed from this earth and joined her loving husband, James in Heaven on October 18, 2019.



She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana to John L. and Doris Hays Blueher on March 7, 1935. Barbara was a loving stay at home mom to her children and a loving caring Nana to her grandchildren. She loved the outdoors and working in her flower gardens. She loved Elvis and John Wayne and enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in sports, including soccer, basketball, football, softball, track and band. Barbara never met a stranger and she loved watching and trying to play Nintendo on the play station, as well as spending time with her family gave her such joy and laughter.



We will miss her smile and laugh and her love but she has her angel wings and she is going high with the love of her life.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Short was preceded in death by her loving husband of 33 years, James M. Short; brothers, Walter and John Blueher; sister, Norma Liffick and daughter, Deborah Thompson.



She is survived by daughters and their spouses Barbie and Arlen Clay, Cathy and James Banks, Patty and Shane Mewborn; sister, Dorothy Tevlin; brother, Larry Beasley; eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Woodland Hills Baptist Church in her memory.



