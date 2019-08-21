A memorial service will be held for Barbara "Bobbie" Moody at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Van First Baptist Church.
Barbara Charlene Wilson Moody was born April 12, 1937 in Dallas, Texas. She had been a resident of Van for 8 years, formerly living in Carrollton. She worked as an office manager for many years.
Bobbie passed away at the age of 82 on August 15, 2019 in Tyler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete & Ruby Wilson, and brother, Marshall Ray Wilson.
Survivors include her three children, Jerry Wayne McMillan, Johnny C. McMillan and Wade McMillan, all of Van; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 21, 2019