Service Information Crawford-A Crim Funeral Home 1414 S Main St Henderson , TX 75654 (903)-657-2562 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Palms Funeral Home Funeral service 10:00 AM Crawford-A Crim Funeral Home 1414 S Main St Henderson , TX 75654 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Marie Adamson, age 88, passed away on March 9, 2020 at Country Village Care in Angleton, Texas. Visitation will be Tuesday March 17th 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday March 19th at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson, Texas, with Rev. Bruce Richmond officiating. Burial will be at Moyers Cemetery between Henderson and Good Springs under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Marie was born in Troup, Texas on February 8, 1932 to George and Mildred Jordan. She attended school at Carlisle outside Henderson. After graduation, Marie attended Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas where she met the lover of her life, Irving Adamson. Marie and Irving were married November 12, 1951 and enjoyed 64 wonderful years together before Irving's passing in January 2016. Irving worked in the oil fields along the Gulf Coast with Marie and their four children often on the move between Humble Oil camps following the drilling rigs. Marie and Irving found their home in Angleton where they lived most of their adult lives. Marie went back to college at the University of Houston and graduated with her bachelor's degree in Health and Human Services and became a counselor at the high school. Marie enjoyed very much working with the students and worked hard to help them all achieve their goals in Education. Marie and Irving loved gardening, always having beautiful gardens every spring. They also enjoyed traveling and camping. When their children were young, their family vacations every summer were spent at Huntsville State Park with several other families from Angleton. Upon retirement in 1995, Marie and Irving moved to her hometown of Good Springs and built their dream home on the ground she was raised on. Marie loved serving the Lord and made sure her family were all in Sunday school and church every Sunday. Marie was a 57-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a Past Matron of Angleton Chapter #54 and a Past Matron of Henderson Chapter #597. She served as Deputy Grand Matron under Naomi Wolfe, Past Grand Matron and she served as Grad Adah for Karen Morgenthaler, Past Grand Matron. Marie served in numerous offices in both subordinate chapters and served on many Special Committees of Grand Chapter. Marie loved life, loved the Methodist Church, in Angleton and in Good Springs. She enjoyed serving in the Eastern Star and fellowshipping with all her friends. Marie loved all her "kids" at Angleton High School, but most of all Marie loved her family. Her children were the highlight of her life. She was very active with them and supported them in all their activities through school and beyond. She lived life to the fullest and taught by example. Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers, Wilford and Wayne Jordan; and her loving husband, Irving. She is survived by her daughter, Marita Lewis and husband Jerry; her sons, Bobby Adamson and wife Lisa, Rick Adamson and wife Pam, and Randy Adamson and wife Selene. Marie loved to spend time with her eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff who sincerely cared for Marie at Country Village Care as well as A-Med Hospice for their loving care in Marie's last days. A huge thank you to Donna Mack, of Help, Inc., for her love and care of Marie at Country Village. The family asks that any monetary donations be made to the Henderson Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #597, 200 Ramblewood Dr., Henderson, TX 75652; or the Good Springs United Methodist Church, 8659 CR 454, Henderson, 75654 in Marie's memory. Condolences may be made at

