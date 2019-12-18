Service Information Boren-Conner Funeral Home Hwy 69 South Bullard , TX 75757 (903)-894-7777 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Jean Spradley went to be with Jesus on December 14th, 2019. She was at home surrounded by her loved ones. Barbara was born in Houston Texas on August 3rd, 1943 to HB and Hazel Strong. She spent her childhood in Logansport La, graduating from Logansport High School. Barbara then completed cosmetology school in Shreveport Louisiana.



Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a love for animals, gardening, cooking, knitting, sewing and spending time with her family, her church family, and friends. Barbara was a member of First Baptist Church of Bullard. Barbara married Bob Spradley March 3rd, 1963. They had a wonderful 56 years together.



She is survived by: husband Bob, daughter Donna Mackey and husband Derek Mackey of Tyler,Tx, grandson CPL Ethan Mackey and wife Kayley Mackey, and great- granddaughter Ella Catherine Mackey of Hinesville Ga, and granddaughter Audrey Anna Mackey of Tyler Tx. Sisters Ruth Matthews of Ringgold La, Faye Hall and husband Dencen Hall of Logansport La, and many nieces and nephews.



She was loved by many and will be missed.



There will be a viewing and visitation Wednesday the 18th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Boren-Conner Funeral Home Hwy 69 South Bullard, Tx 75757.



For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us. Romans 8:18



