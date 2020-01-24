Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Graveside service 10:30 AM Mason Cemetery Arp , TX Send Flowers Obituary

A graveside service for Barbara Jean Mosley, 89, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Mason Cemetery in Arp with Andy Dunklin officiating.



Mrs. Mosley passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Tyler. She was born December 26, 1930 in Jacksonville, Florida to Herman Crall and Edith Anderson Crall. She attended the University of Texas at El Paso earning BA degrees in English and Education and a Masters in Curriculum and Instruction. She taught in the El Paso Independent School District for 21 years.



Barbara was preceded in death by her husband William Mosley and her son John Mosley. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Hamm and husband Tom; granddaughters, Erin Calicutt and husband Mark, Lauren Hamm; great-grandson, Preston Calicutt; nephew, James Crall and wife Barabara and many grand-nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the residents and staff of Prestige Estates for their loving kindness, friendship and care.



A graveside service for Barbara Jean Mosley, 89, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Mason Cemetery in Arp with Andy Dunklin officiating.Mrs. Mosley passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Tyler. She was born December 26, 1930 in Jacksonville, Florida to Herman Crall and Edith Anderson Crall. She attended the University of Texas at El Paso earning BA degrees in English and Education and a Masters in Curriculum and Instruction. She taught in the El Paso Independent School District for 21 years.Barbara was preceded in death by her husband William Mosley and her son John Mosley. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Hamm and husband Tom; granddaughters, Erin Calicutt and husband Mark, Lauren Hamm; great-grandson, Preston Calicutt; nephew, James Crall and wife Barabara and many grand-nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the residents and staff of Prestige Estates for their loving kindness, friendship and care. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020 Print | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close