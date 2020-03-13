Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Service 10:00 AM Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Sue Hester passed away March 11, 2020. She was born July 29, 1939, in Grand Saline, Texas, to Herschel and Alma Stone. Barbara graduated from Tyler High School in Tyler.



Barbara married the love of her life, Sonny on October 24, 1956. Together they owned and operated A & B Food Store for 20 years.



Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Herschel and Alma Stone, and brother, Dale Stone. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, W.L. "Sonny" Hester of Tyler; son, Steve Hester and wife, Lisa of Tyler; daughter, Shari Sallee and husband, Ronny of Tyler; granddaughters, Amber Garner and husband, Nic of Tyler, Alisha Lilly and husband, Oleus of Flint, Lindsey Markel and husband, Chris of Bullard; great-granddaughters, Caroline and Finley Garner of Tyler and Amira and Amara Lilly of Flint; sisters, JoAnn Preddy of Longview, Annette Todd of Georgetown and Jackie Gerard of Ft. Worth; and sister-in-law, Fran Stone of Chapel Hill. Sue is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Sue was loved by everyone who knew her. She and Sonny enjoyed playing cards and dominoes and being surrounded by friends and family. Even though her son and daughter were the center of her world, she especially enjoyed time with her granddaughters, shopping, planning parties or whatever their hearts desired. Sue really felt she was doubly blessed when her granddaughters each gave her a set of twin great-granddaughters. When not spending time with family, she and Sonny enjoyed traveling and going to the horse races.



Pallbearers will be Steve Hester, Ronny Sallee, Nic Garner, Chris Gerard, Sean Todd and Terry Johnson.



Visitation is scheduled from 5:30-7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Russ Jackson officiating. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery, 2003 Blue Mountain Blvd., in Tyler.



In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, Texas 75701. To view online, please go to



