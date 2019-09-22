Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 (903)-963-8831 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Evelyn Westfall Hanna was born August 20, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri. She had been a resident of Tyler for 53 years and was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.



Mrs. Hanna passed away at the age of 76 on September 19, 2019 in Tyler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hanna; parents, Delbert Westfall and Marguerite Westfall; sister, Beth Westfall; and brother, Scott Westfall.



Survivors include her three children, Beverly Joan Hanna, Shawn Hanna Vitello, and Katy Hanna Nelson and husband, Scott; step-mother, Kathy Westfall; eight grandchildren, Aaron Hanna, Hannah Vitello, Jacob Nelson, Hanna Nelson, Sarah Nelson, Leah Nelson, Abi Nelson and Joshua Nelson; sister-in-law, Aquila Westfall; and nieces, Audrey Westfall and Alana Westfall Mauldin.



If desired, memorials may be made to Green Acres Baptist Church - Children's Ministry, 1607 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701.



