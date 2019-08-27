Barbara Hampton Cravens (10/10/1958 - 8/24/2019)
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-526-5555
Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Hampton Cravens, 60, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Hopewell Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Efrem A. Collins as eulogist. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.

Mrs. Cravens died August 24, 2019. She was born October 10, 1958.

Survivors include 1 son, Ariel Raibon, Tyler, TX; 3 daughters, LaKeish (Rickey) Shivers, Ft. Worth, TX, KaTanya (Kelvin) Maddox, Midland, TX, and Tikki (Martha) Montgomery, Tyler, TX; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Public viewing will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2019
