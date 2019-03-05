Graveside services for Barbara Anne Wyatt, 83, of Tyler are scheduled for 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Tyler Memorial Park with Bro. Jamie Eitson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.
She passed away on March 2, 2019 in Tyler.
Barbara was born on April 28, 1935 to the late James and Lula May Milburn White.
Barbara received her Master's in Science Technology from the University of Texas at Tyler. She was a Past President of the IAAP (Tyler Area Chapter), a member of the 1st Assembly of God church and was an administrative assistant in the Technology Department at the University of Texas at Tyler for 20 years.
She is survived by her sister Dolores White; son Thomas (Debbie) Jackson; daughter Patricia (Charlie) Bell; Step-Daughter Kathy Holley, and Step-Son John Wyatt. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Tommy C. Wyatt.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to both At Home Healthcare and Visiting Angels for the loving care they provided to Barbara.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2019