Barbara Ann Ward of Holly Lake Ranch stepped into the Lord's presence on Tuesday, Febuary 17, 2020. She was born in Lubbock, Texas, on October 11, 1938. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Leon Ward; daughter Donna Mayfield and husband, Steve, their son David Mayfield and wife, Yumi, and their sons Noah and Joseph, and new daughter Sarah, their son Douglas Mayfield; daughter Susan Drop and husband, Tom, and her son, Alan and fiance, Mandy Nguyen, and daughter, Michelle, one brother Ted Tripp. Barbara graduated from Tom S. Lubbock High School and attended Texas Tech University. She loved the Lord and has been a member of Holly Tree Bible Church (formerly, Holly Tree Chapel) since early 1997 and served one term as a trustee. She was a member of the Holly Lake Ranch Women's Golf Association and played golf often. She was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Texas State Rifle Association, participating in pistol silhouette competitions. She was involved in other various women's activities at Holly Lake. She made a mark with outstanding sales of Holly Lake Volunteer Fire Department raffle tickets. Barbara had lived in four states, traveled to all 50 of the United States, and traveled in ten other countries. Memorial services will be held at the Holly Tree Bible Church at 11:00 am on Friday, February 28, 2020.



She is missed but well remembered.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Focus on the Family, Colorado Springs, CO.

