Barbara Ann Stapleton,84, of Dallas, passed away on December 13, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. She was born November 21, 1935, in Overton, Texas to the late Albert Skeen, Sr. and Bernice Witt Skeen.



Funeral services for will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton, Texas with Reverend Atwell Hankins officiating. Burial will be at the Overton City Cemetery.



She was a florist for many years in Overton and enjoyed designing beautiful flower arrangements. She was a member of the Methodist Church. She very much loved her family and her grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Douglas Stapleton.



Survivors include her sons, David Stapleton and wife Lien of Plano, Matthew Stapleton and wife Jennifer of Overton; brother, Albert Skeen, Jr. and wife Roxanne of Overton; one grandchild, Michael Stapleton and wife April; 2 great grandchildren.



Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.



