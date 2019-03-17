Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann (Cullom) McClure. View Sign

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us as we celebrate Barbara Ann Cullom McClure, 72, of Rusk at 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Rusk, Texas under the direction of Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Givens officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.



Mrs. McClure passed away peacefully and comfortably on March 15, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 24, 1946 in Greenville, Texas to the late Hugh Herbert and Mildred Janece (Groves) Cullom.



She graduated Rusk High School in 1964 and was crowned Miss. RHS, and went on to earn her Master's of Education from Stephen F. Austin State University and taught for 36 1/2 years in Rusk. One of her passions was her teaching special education during her career. The Lord was very important to her. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Rusk, which she enjoyed with her family.



Her family was her main hobby. She and her husband were constant companions and they did everything together, from building fence to horse sales and shopping. She also enjoyed sewing for her girls and gardening. She took delight in making her house a home where everyone was welcome, celebrating special occasions, whether a birthday or holiday gave her pure joy.



She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband and her first love Gary Harper, and sister Peggy Parks.



She is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Jewel Kenneth McClure, children, Tania Milicent "Millie" McClure, Angie and Stephen Berry and their children Libby and Jack, Tammy and Chad Greene and their children Kelsey, Caden, and Colton and his wife Sarah and their son Harrison, step-son Ken McClure and Billie Jo, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and life-long friends.



Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons Ken McClure, Chad Greene and sons Colton and Caden, Stephen Berry and his son Jack. Honorary pallbearers will be special friends David Grogan, John Hogue, Phillip Power, Jim Harper, and Bob Zehren.



Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday March 18, 2019 at the church.



221 5Th St

Rusk , TX 75785

