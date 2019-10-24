Graveside services for Barbara Ann Clayton Hughes,85 of Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery with Rev. Mike Ford officiating, under direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hughes passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Tyler. She was born April 1, 1934 in Milford Mass. to the late William Edwin and Vera Evelyn Clayton.
After high school, Barbara served in the U.S. Marine Corp, during the Korean War.
She worked for Trane in Tyler on the Assembly line and was a Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wayne Hughes.
Survivors are her son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Deidre Motto of Tyler; sister, Myra Crist of Tyler; grandson and wife, Justin and Megan Self and their two children; nephews, Mike and wife Jill Crist and Dwane and wife Tracy Crist; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Chris, Heather, Hillary, Nolan Caroline, Connor and Katelyn; and by her beloved cat, Mr. Meows.
The family request Memorials be made to the local Pets Fur People. To view online, please go to burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019