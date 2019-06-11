Barbara Rozell , age 75, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Van Health Care Center in Van, Texas. She was born on May 8, 1944 in Tyler, Texas to Floyd and Melba Henderson Scott.
Barbara attended her school years in Beaumont but had lived the majority of her life in Tyler.
She attended The Assembly of God Church in Van. Barbara loved the outdoors, camping and metal detecting with her husband.
Survivors include: 2 sons: Robbie and his wife, Julie Rozell of Tyler, Bart and his wife Sherry Rozell of Tyler, 1 daughter: Rhonda Rozell of Tyler. 5 grand- children and 1 great grand- child.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband James Melvin Rozell in 2014.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00am at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Luna officiating. Interment to follow in the Wood-Verner Cemetery
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 11, 2019