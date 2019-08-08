Mr. Baker Dale Lindsey, age 76, of Tyler, Texas passed away at his home August 4, 2019.
Dale was born September 29, 1942 in Grand Saline, Texas to the late Coy and Nanilou Fite Lindsey.
Dale was a veteran of the United States Air force and retired from Trane Inc. (presently known as General Electric Company). He was also an avid Bowler who served as a member, past president and Hall of Famer with the Greater Tyler United States Bowling Congress.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents.
Dale is survived by his son, Dalen and wife, Alison; grandson, Jacob Eastwood and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, August 9, 2019, 11 am at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mineola, Texas.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019