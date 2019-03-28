Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Graveside services for Bailey Renee Buchanan, 23, of Tyler will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler, with Rev. Michael James officiating, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Miss Buchanan passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Tyler. She was born August 24, 1995 in Tyler to Delaina



Bailey touched many lives. Though she was never able to speak, she had a talent for communicating with everyone she met. She lit up when she heard music or the sound of birds. She was a special gift and a blessing to her family and all who knew her.



Bailey was preceded in death by her grandparents, J.D. Smith and Barbara Turner as well as her dog, Grady. She is survived by her loving family including her parents; her brothers Trey McCoy and Dylan McCoy and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Visitation is scheduled from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.



7525 Old Jacksonville Highway

Tyler , TX 75703

