Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Viewing 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Rose Hill cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for B. Ann Peters will be held at Rose Hill cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit funeral home in Tyler. Viewing hours will be from Noon until 5:00 p.m. Friday at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.



She passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at home. Ann was born in 1929 to the late Joseph B. Peters and Bertha Simmons Peters in Jackson, Mississippi. Ann was the fourth of six children.



Ann met the love of her life, L.A. 'Pete' Peters, when he was stationed at Keesler Air Force base in Biloxi, MS in 1950. They were married in 1953 after Pete's overseas tour in Germany was completed. They moved to Tyler in 1956.



She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. She provided a very happy home for her family, touched the lives of many friends, and will be missed by all.



She was a loyal Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers fan. She loved to shop, travel, read, complete crossword puzzles, and spent her time with her constant companion, her dog Flint. She enjoyed life to the fullest and had a wonderful sense of humor with a laugh, family and friends will never forget. She was Catholic.



Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Pete, sister Elizabeth Bates Farris, brothers Joseph B. Peters Jr., and Bernard P. Peters all of Jackson, Mississippi and Thomas C. Peters of San Antonio, Texas.



Ann is survived by her sister Jean Peters Berry of St. Augustine, Florida, and sister in law Jinx Peters of Jackson, Mississippi. Her loving family of two sons, Joe Peters and his wife Debby of Austin and Tony Peters and Darla Barrett of Flint. Three Grandchildren, Kyle and his wife Danica and Great Granddaughter Jolene, and Kristen all from Austin. Ryan and his wife Maddy and Great Granddaughter Alayna from Longview. Two step-grandchildren, James and his wife Nicki, and Kelli all from Austin. Three step-great grandchildren, Allie, Kylie, and Esme from Austin, and numerous nieces and nephews and friends she cherished.



In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials may be made to the Shrine Hospital for Children, 6977 Main St. Houston TX 77030 or Daughters of the Nile Foundation, 6705 Mesa Drive Austin TX 78731-2817 or The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701. Love and laughs to all. To view online, please go to



