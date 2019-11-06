Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Send Flowers Obituary

Aylon Bruce Crawford, 82, passed away on November 4, 2019 at Mother Frances Hospital.



Aylon Bruce Crawford was born September 6, 1937 to the late John Gordon Crawford and Frances Langston Crawford in Corsicana, Texas. He attended public school in Corsicana, Texas graduating from Corsicana High School in 1955. He later received an Associate Degree from Tyler Jr. College. He was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. He married Myrtle Mae Cullar in 1956 and to this union two children were born.



He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Myrtle Mae Crawford; his son Mickey Crawford of Tyler, Texas; his daughter Debbie Brown and husband Jeff Brown of Yorktown, Virginia; two grandsons, Phillip Brown and Wesley Brown of Yorktown, Virginia, and one great granddaughter, Scarlett Brown.



Mr. Crawford retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. after 42 years as a Switching Equipment Technician. Mr. Crawford enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping and was an avid collector.



A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home.



