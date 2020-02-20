Service Information Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman 1102 E. Goode St Quitman , TX 75783 (903)-763-2242 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman 1102 E. Goode St Quitman , TX 75783 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hubbard Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Avis Jean Bailey, 77, of Mineola, Texas went home to be with our Lord and Savior on February 17, 2020. Avis was born to Thomas Blackwell and Bera Hartsfield Blackwell on April 1, 1942 in Hainesville, Texas. A Funeral Service for Avis will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Hubbard Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Lowe Funeral Home.



Avis was married to Paul Bailey for 59 years, and was a Beauty Operator for many years in Quitman, Texas. After she retired she spent much of her time working in the yard and in her flower beds.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Betty Jane Rhodes and Margaret JoAnn Robertson.



Avis is survived by her husband, Paul Bailey, daughters, Donna Lattin and husband Kenny Lattin, and Suzanne Carpenter and husband Duane Carpenter; grandchildren, Bobby Johnson and wife Michelle, Kyle Johnson, Jared Carpenter and wife Kristin, and Josh Carpenter and wife Ashton, and five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



Serving as Pallbearers will be Kenny Lattin, Duane Carpenter, Bobby Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Jared Carpenter, and Josh Carpenter.

