Memorial services for Mrs. Avanell L. (McMillian) Gary, 82, Tyler is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. James C.M.E. Church with Rev. Brian T. Lightner as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Gary died February 26, 2019. She was born September 12, 1936 in Mangham, LA.
Mrs. Gary was preceded in death by her husband, Oris Gary. She is survived by one son, Reginald Gary, Tyler, TX.
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 526-5555
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019