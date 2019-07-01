Avalon Perkins Johnson, 91 of Tyler passed away on Friday, June 28, at Watkins Logan Texas State Veterans home. She was born on June 5, 1928 in Martins Mill to Ethel and Tip Lindzey Perkins. She is survived by son, Mike, daughter-in-law, Lana Johnson of Boerne; son, Keith, daughter-in-law Vickie Johnson of Tyler; son, Gary, daughter-in-law Carolyn Johnson of Tyler. Grandchildren, Shelley Hernandez & husband Luis of San Antonio, Michael Shane & wife, Denielle Johnson of Boerne; Sarah Lazarine & husband, Matt of Whitehouse; Tori Starkebaum & husband, Clinton of Laramie, WY; grandson, Joshua Johnson of Honolulu, HI; Gabriella Whittenburg of Austin, Alex Johnson of Tyler; Hana Johnson of Dallas and 5 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Martin and daughter Deborah. She was a wife, loving mother, and homemaker. Her husband was retired WWII veteran serving in both the Army and the USAF. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 2 starting at 10am the family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 9-10 at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 1, 2019