Author Earl Saunders (7/4/1957 - 10/30/2019)
Service Information
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-526-5555
Obituary
Send Flowers

Memorial services for Mr. Author Earl Saunders, 62, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Upper Door Post Church of God in Christ, Tyler, TX with Superintendent Clifton Braden, Sr. as eulogist.

Mr. Saunders was a lifelong resident of Tyler, TX living in the East End which he loved dearly.

Survivors include 1 brother, Larry (LeTetisha) Saunders, 5 sisters, Effie Eurine, Minnie (Clifton Sr.) Braden, Mozell Hill, Rose (Ralph) Deveraux and Cynthia (Travis) Holland and other relatives and friends.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.