Memorial services for Mr. Author Earl Saunders, 62, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Upper Door Post Church of God in Christ, Tyler, TX with Superintendent Clifton Braden, Sr. as eulogist.
Mr. Saunders was a lifelong resident of Tyler, TX living in the East End which he loved dearly.
Survivors include 1 brother, Larry (LeTetisha) Saunders, 5 sisters, Effie Eurine, Minnie (Clifton Sr.) Braden, Mozell Hill, Rose (Ralph) Deveraux and Cynthia (Travis) Holland and other relatives and friends.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2019