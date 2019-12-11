Audrey Anne Myshrall Brodeur was born January 18, 1939 in Marlborough, Massachusetts. She was born and raised in Massachusetts, then lived in California for 30 years. She was currently living in Whitehouse, where she has resident since 1992. Audrey worked as a bookkeeper for many years, working for several different companies.
Mrs. Brodeur passed away at the age of 80 on December 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert Earl Brodeur, Sr., and her parents, Thomas L. Myshrall & Annie R. Nevins Myshrall.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Robert & Elizabeth Brodeur of Whitehouse; grandchildren, Michael Brodeur and wife, LaTeia, Matthew Brodeur, Maggie Brodeur and Mason Brodeur; and great-granddaughter, Evangeline.
She will be laid to rest, next to her husband, at Dallas/Ft. Worth National Cemetery.
