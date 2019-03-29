Arvle Stanley Potter, eldest son of Arvle and Ouida E. Potter, passed away on March 15, 2019, in Gainesville, GA as the result of complications caused by a stroke.
He is survived by: David E. Potter, brother, and Suzanne P. Beasley, sister, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Stanley was graduated from John Tyler High School (1954), University of North Texas (1958), and Michigan State University (1962). He served as pianist for the symphony of the U.S. Army and retired as professor of music (piano) from West Texas A & M University.
His contemporaries/friends in music included: Van Cliburn, Gerald Busby and numerous former students. His hobbies were: music, art, gardening and care of his pets.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2019