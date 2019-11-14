|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Fredrick Faulkner.
Arthur Fredrick Faulkner, age 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 7, 2019 surrounded by loving family in Austin, Texas. He was born May 29, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri. Formerly of Hideaway Lake, Arthur had been a long-time resident of Tyler. He was a member of Christ Church Episcopal.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Frederick Faulkner and Nellie Hester Faulkner; his sister, Lola Hester Faulkner; his brother, Allen Edward Faulkner; a sister, Opal May Faulkner French; and his wife of 44 years, Patsy Ruth Peters Faulkner. He married Patsy on 28 Aug 1948 in Alva, Oklahoma after serving in the Korean War. Afterwards Arthur majored in Drama from Northwestern State College in Alva, Oklahoma and was a member of Alpha Psi Omega. He taught English, Speech and Debate with his final teaching position at Adamson High School, Dallas, where his Debate team won many championships. He went on to work for Commerce Clearing House, beginning in sales and eventually becoming Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the western half of the US. Arthur retired from CCH in 1991 having spent 33 years with the company. Arthur married Barbara Glass Richardson on September 16, 1993 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Arthur loved to play Duplicate Bridge, Golf, Dominoes and was a member of Willowbrook Country Club in Tyler, Texas. He loved singing, acting, fishing, travel and visiting family and friends.
Arthur is survived by wife Barbara of Tyler; he and Patsy's children Gary and wife Melissa, Austin, Texas; Dr. Jeffrey A. Faulkner and wife Cindy, Floresville, Texas; William Faulkner and wife Heidi, Sebastopol, Calif; Sue Faulkner, Tyler; and Tracy Faulkner Drott and husband Greg, San Antonio; Sally and Weldon Combs, II and Suzanne and Robert Sherman; grandchildren Michelle Faulkner Felux, Julie Faulkner, Blake Faulkner, Jonathon Faulkner and Andrew Faulkner, Christopher Faulkner, Kathy Gattis Honeycutt, Jazzlyn Williams Rimmer, Kalee Williams, T. J. Williams; Roxy Williams, Jamie Williams Altrup, Stacy Williams Gardner, Justin Kingery, Jacob Clark Kingery, Alison Stalsworth, Weldon Combs, III and Kelly Melanie Sherman; great-grandchildren Emily Felux, Avery Faulkner, Allison Faulkner, Lylah Faulkner, Zach Faulkner, Aryann Suggs, Jack Suggs, Marllie Rimmer, Amelie Altrup, Maren Altrup, Mila Gardner, Charles Gardner; sisters Faye Parsons, Nellie Ann Rhodes, Linda Garner; and many loving nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
A memorial service is planned for Monday, November 18th at the Christ Church Episcopal in Tyler, Texas at 2:00PM with the Rev. David Luckenbach officiating. Arthur's final resting place will be in Alva, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Christ Church Episcopal, 118 South Bois d'Arc, Tyler, Texas 75702.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|