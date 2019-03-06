Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Frank Sturrock. View Sign

Services for Arthur "Frank" Sturrock will be conducted by Lance Sturrock on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. Visitation will follow immediately after the service with a military burial at 4:00 p.m. in the Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Darryl Sturrock, Kyle Gideon, Michael J. Sturrock, Bobby Stroud, Drew Sturrock, Trevor Sturrock, and Carter and Coleman Creed. Honorary pallbearers will be the Chosin Few, from the Korean War Frank went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, in the early morning hours of March 1st, with loving family at his bedside. He is preceded in death by his parents, E.A. and Ageth Sturrock, siblings Tommy and Virginia Marie Sturrock and infant granddaughter, Allison Sturrock. Frank's life will forever be cherished by his wife of 67 years, Celia "Marie" Sturrock and his children Michael (Teresa) Sturrock, Janemarie (Bill) Stroud, Kent (Yvonne) Sturrock, all of Tyler, Tx. and Bert (Jennifer) Sturrock of Longview, Tx. He leaves behind grandchildren Kyle Gideon, Michael J. (Michelle) Sturrock, Amy (Casey) Creed, Bobby (Susan) Stroud, Drew (Brook) Sturrock, Trevor (Amanda) Sturrock, Shelby Sturrock, Sydney Sturrock and 12 great grandchildren. He is survived by siblings Bill, Bob, and Aubrey Sturrock and Barbara Strube.Frank was born August 13, 1931 in Tyler, County, Tx. He graduated from Nederland High School in 1949 and served in the USMC from 1950-1954, receiving the Purple Heart . He fought with the courageous 1st Marine Division, later known as the "Frozen Chosin," at the Chosin Reservoir in Korea. While on leave in 1951, he met and married a beautiful girl, Marie Mabry, the love of his life.Frank attended Lamar Tech in Beaumont, Texas, ran for the Texas State Senate in 1970, and was one of the founders of Texas Baptist College in Longview and Baptist House of Faith in Kilgore, where he pastored for 12 years. The majority of his career was spent in the oil and gas industry. Frank's mission in life was to share the gospel and the truth of God's Holy Word. "Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him," I Corinthians 2:9 KJV Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2019

