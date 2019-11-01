Funeral services for Arma Polk, Jr. of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11:00 AM. Services will be held at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Home in the Ernest S. Sterling Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jarrett Polk officiating eulogist.
Arma Polk, Jr. was born September 19, 1949 in Henderson, Texas to Arma Polk, Sr and Princella Swindell Polk. He was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Wichita Falls, TX. He also attended Cameron University - Lawton, Oklahoma. He was the owner of Polk's Landscaping and Polks Mold Remover Service.
Arma loved fishing and watching sports. He was also an avid reader, especially the bible.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Homer Lee Polk, Sr.
He is survived by his son Arma Polk, III; daughter Acaia C. Polk. Sisters Mattie Guthrie, Nancy Woods, Gloria Matlock and Evelyn Anderson. One grand daughter Peighton Alexandria Polk. A host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1-8:00 PM.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 1, 2019