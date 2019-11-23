Service Information Croley Funeral Home 103 S. Second Street Williamsburg , KY 40769 (606)-549-1234 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Croley Funeral Home Gilmer , TX View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Arlis Wilton Hart, 91 of Gilmer passed away in his home on Monday, November 18, 2019. Arlis was born March 29, 1928 at the home of his parents, G.L. "Feddie" and Sevie Puckett Hart, in Simpsonville, Texas. He married Dorothy "Dot" Bates, February 19, 1950 at the home of her family. They were married for 65 years and had two children, John and Carol. In 1945, Arlis graduated from Union Hill High School. After a brief time of exploring life outside of Simpsonville, he learned that there was no place like home and returned to Gilmer to work as a butcher in his father's grocery store. In 1955, he went to work at General Dynamics as a computer card handler. With a few night classes at Kilgore College, he taught himself several computer languages. He began programming computers that were the size of a small house. General Dynamics Lone Star office closed in 1968 and Arlis quickly began computer programming for Lone Star Steel. He retired as a system analyst in 1994. Upon retirement, Arlis and Dot enjoyed camping trips and other travels with many friends and relatives. His other hobbies were bee keeping, owning cattle, pine tree farming, fishing and caring for a beautiful yard for his "Dot." Arlis was a member of the First Baptist Church Gilmer since 1949. He taught Sunday School and served on several committees. Arlis also had very close ties to the United Methodist Church Gilmer and their F&F Sunday School class which Dot was a member of. He is preceded in death by his wife Dot, parents Feddie and Sevie Hart, sister Dorothy Hackler, brother Royce Hart, and numerous brother and sisters-in-law. Arlis is survived and loved by his son and daughter-in-law John and Nancy Hart of Tyler, daughter and son-in-law Carol and Ron Tevebaugh of Longview, grandson and wife Michael and Megan Hart of Tyler, granddaughter Sallie Hart of Tyler, granddaughter and husband Ashley and Travis Cleere of Anderson, granddaughter and husband Brandi and David Horton of Houston, and four great grandchildren. Also included are his siblings, sister Jewell Matkin of Lindale, brother and sister-in-law James Melvin and Carolyn Hart of Forney, brother and sister-in-law Curtis and Rachel Hart of Gilmer, sister-in-law Jeannine Hart of Plano, sister-in-law Kathryn Duncan of Pittsburg, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and other close relatives. Arlis' entire family would like to acknowledge the dedicated services of Dad's caregivers, Joannie Lynch, Samantha Martinez, and April Altis during his final days. We are so thankful for all they did and also for God sending them our way. A celebration of Arlis' life will be Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church. Reverends Brandi and David Horton will be officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 6:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Gilmer, 304 Buffalo St, Gilmer, TX 75644 and First United Methodist Church Gilmer, 105 N. Montgomery St. Gilmer, TX 75644.



