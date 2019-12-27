Funeral services for Mr. Argusta Stansell, 84, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, Tyler with Rev. R. L. Davis as eulogist. Burial will be in Kilgore Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Stansell died December 22, 2019. He was born January 17, 1935. He was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Stansell was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Stansell; son-in-law, Gregory Gaines;, and daughter, Margaret Cofer.
Survivors include 1 son, Lindbergh (Drebie) Stansell; 2 daughters, Pamela (Kenneth) Gill and Ja'uanda Gaines; 1 sister, Dorothy Poe; 13 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. with visitation from 6 :00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 27, 2019