Services for Ozella Griffith, 82, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church in Tyler with Henry Dennard, David Munoz and Lyle Skeels officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 2:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church.



Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.



Ozella passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Tyler.



She was born July 21, 1937 in Tyler to William Fred and Ina Ethel Wright.



Ozella retired from Levi Strauss and ETMC. She was married to Kenneth Roy Griffith for 57 years, until his death in 2014.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Roy and son, Kenneth Royce Griffith.



She is survived by her children, daughter, Glenda Voit and husband Bob; son, Ray Brian Griffith and wife Kim; brothers, Clifford, Donny and David Wright; sisters, Barbara Mullins and Sarah Bell; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 6704 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Tyler, TX 75703, directed to their Church building fund.



