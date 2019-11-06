Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Send Flowers Obituary





Archie retired from Kelly Springfield in 1992. He married his wife, Charlene Barnes, in Houston, TX on Jun 7, 1956; they celebrated their 63rd anniversary this year. Archie and his wife were active in the First Baptist Church of Gresham. He loved going to his son's farm, hunting, playing poker with his friends and playing 42 at FBC Gresham.



Archie is survived by his loving wife Charlene Warren; sons Archie (Melinda) Warren ll and Deron Warren; daughter Barbara Ann (Chris) Huckabee; sisters-in-law Linda Warren, Louise Thompson, and Melanie Barnes; uncle Oquinn Ellis; grandchildren Jimmy Warren, Archie Franklin Warren lll, Shelly Jester, Laura (Brett) Tate, Breann Jones and Austin Jones; great-grandchildren Cayson Jester, Taylor Ferrell, Alex White, Josie and Silas Tate; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Archie is proceeded in death by his parents Franklin and Jewel Warren; three siblings Erma, Raymond, and Lorene Warren; and grandson Shaun Huckabee.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of East Texas in his honor.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 am in the chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, with Danny Bristow and Andrew Douglass officiating.



