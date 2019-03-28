Services for Archie D. May, 77, Tyler, are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler with the Rev. Roy Thoene and Rev. David May officiating.
Burial will be in Noonday Cemetery.
Mr. May died April 25, 2019, at The Hospice of East Texas.
He was born Sept. 21, 1941, in Shelby County to the late Andrew Jackson and Lena Paxton May.
He was a member of First Baptist Church Gresham and had retired after 27 years from Tyler Pipe. He liked to fish when his health allowed it and also liked to take the RV to different campgrounds. He also loved to watch the Dallas Cowboys.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Russell May in 2017; three brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Diane May; daughter, Melinda Thornton, Tyler; grandson, Dylan Thornton, Tyler; granddaughter, Reannon Thornton, Tyler; sister, Faye Ishmael, Berryville; sisters-in-law, Carlie May, Tyler, Melba Dickens, Tyler, and Vivian and Carl Hancock, Flint; nieces and nephews; and his little buddies, Kayden and Brayden Dickens.
Pallbearers will be Ron Hancock, Kevin Hancock, Brad Dickens, Chad Dickens, Donovan Sullivan and Ernie May.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, 75701 or First Baptist Church Gresham, 16844 CR 165, Tyler, 75703.
And a special thanks to his Hospice nurse, Sydney, who was an angel in disguise. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019