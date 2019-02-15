Funeral services for Antwon Deshon Newsome, 38 of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019 1:00 PM at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Bishop Laramie J Jackson officiating and Pastor Marvin L Taylor eulogist. Interment will be held in Shady Grove Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling And Garrett Funeral Directors.
Antwon Deshon Newsome was born October 5, 1980 to Deborah McCullough and Clifton Newsome in Tyler, Texas. He attended Griffin Elementary School, Dogan Middle School and John Tyler High School.
He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Antwon moved to Dallas at age 19 and got his CDL License. He was employed by Republic Waste Management Services in Dallas.
He was a dedicated and loyal son, brother, father, nephew, uncle and friend.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother Deborah McCullough, father Clifton Newsome. Son Kadarius Newsome and fiancee Tamekia Presley. Sisters Shequita McCullough, La'Kesha Newsome, Crystal White, Tiffany Barnes and Tiffany Little. Brothers Clifton Newsome, Jr. and Darvin Newsome, Sr. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces nephews, cousins and friends.
