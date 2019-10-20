Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial for Anthony Wayne Baley, 57, of Chandler, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at First Assembly of God in Chandler, Texas, with Pastor Mark Fulks officiating.



Mr. Baley went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 26, 2019.



He was born November 8, 1961, in Mannheim, Germany to Buddy and Eveline Baley. He served in management for many years in the uniform business and at Scentair.



Mr. Baley was preceded in death by his father, Buddy F. Baley. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Baley of Chandler; mother, Eveline Baley of Chandler; daughter and son-in-law, Jum and Morgan Effendi of Cleveland, TN; step daughter and son-in-law, Tosh and Ashley Roberts of Whitehouse; step son and daughter-in-law, Christian and Rebecca Minyard of Bossier City, LA; step son, Brett Minyard of Patuxent River, Maryland; sister and brother-in-law, Mike and Rita Stokes of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



Memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association or Jimmy Swaggart Ministires.

